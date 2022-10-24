Mid-Southerners ‘Step Up’ for annual Down syndrome fundraiser event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Down Syndrome Association of Memphis and the Mid-South (DSA Memphis) held their annual Step Up For Down Syndrome fundraiser event on Sunday.

The fun walk is DSA Memphis’ main fundraiser and serves as a way to support those with the disease. It’s made up of family-formed teams who rally around their loved ones with Down syndrome.

“It’s really big on awareness. Awareness of individuals with Down syndrome,” said Martine Hobson, executive director of DSA Memphis.

“Jewel’s Journey” was one of the many teams at Bert Ferguson Park on Sunday.

They say they showed up because of all the help the organization gave them from the start of Jewel’s life.

“This foundation made it so much easier for me and my family. We didn’t know what to expect, we were terrified actually,” said Jewel’s grandmother, Peggy Maclin. “What we were terrified about was for no reason, this little girl changed our lives for the better.”

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland also attended Step Up for Down Syndrome. He said events like these are an important reminder that there’s more that unites than divides.

“They just want to contribute to society like you and I do. So we all need to be more inclusive,” said Strickland.

Inclusion and visibility are the reason so many teams, like Jewel’s Journey, ‘Stepped Up’ on Sunday to support this special cause.

“These little people are so loving, caring and so forgiving. So if I could tell anybody anything about The Down Syndrome Association it’d be please donate,” Maclin said.

If you are interested in donating to DSA Memphis, visit the organization’s website here.

