Memphis officials ask for public feedback on Greenbelt Park dock expansion

Greenbelt Park Dock project
Greenbelt Park Dock project
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis officials want to hear your thoughts about the Greenbelt Park Dock Project.

The development project would place a new dock at the park for cruise ships coming into Memphis.

Greenbelt Park is just one park a part of the Mississippi River dock expansion project proposed by Mayor Jim Strickland last December.

The plan would add a new dock on Greenbelt Park and expand the one currently at Beale Street Landing. The plan also proposed adding a lake to Wolf River and a Ferris wheel.

Strickland has asked the state for $26 million in funding for this dock expansion project.

Monday, city officials are asking for public comment regarding the Greenbelt Park Dock Project.

The meeting will be 6-7 p.m. at Cannon Center for Performing Arts.

City leaders say this is an opportunity to collaborate with planners, designers and architects while also providing feedback.

