Man shot, killed by police in Senatobia

SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - Senatobia Police Department revealed new details after a man was shot and killed by officers on Sunday.

Police say they were assisting another agency with a pursuit that was entering Senatobia city limits.

Officers chased the driver until he crashed near Hwy 51 and Main Street, before coming to a stop in front of Pate-Jones Funeral Home.

Police say an armed man exited the vehicle, and after a few minutes of trying to get the man to drop the gun, officers opened fire.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into the shooting.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.