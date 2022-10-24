Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

West Memphis receives $1.7M grant to boost police force

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department received a $1.7 million federal grant in order to add additional officers on their staff.

West Memphis Police Chief Robbin Campbell says the grant will help public safety by allowing the department to become adequately staffed and recruit more officers to the force.

He says the money will allow them to redirect money elsewhere while recruitment is covered--he added that the department needs a real-time crime center and this money could allow them to pursue that.

The grant lasts for three years and will cover 75% of the officers’ salaries.

Campbell says the department is currently short eight officers and they have two currently in training.

The announcement comes after a woman was shot and killed this weekend. Caleb Moten is charged with capital murder in the death of Christian Hammock.

Police say they are still pursuing other suspects and that the case remains open.

There have been eight homicides in West Memphis in 2022, six of which have been solved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mariel Swan
Reality TV star, Memphis native returns home to give back
Yolanda Martin
MSCS HR Director placed on leave
Last reinstated member of ‘Memphis 7′ completes first shift back
Last reinstated member of ‘Memphis 7′ completes first shift back
FILE PHOTO - Authorities say the couple was being sought in connection with a double homicide...
Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada killings found dead
Police release video of Henry Avenue homicide suspects
Police release video of Henry Avenue homicide suspects

Latest News

Tipton County deputy involved in fatal crash in Munford
A portion of the scene following the shooting.
Man shot, killed by police in Senatobia
West Memphis police discuss new plan to combat crime
West Memphis receives $1.7M grant to boost police force
West Memphis receives $1.7M grant to boost police force