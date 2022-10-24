Last day of warm and breezy weather. A cold front moves in tomorrow, bringing rain and storms.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will be dry, warm, and breezy again today, but there will be more clouds this afternoon. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday morning into the early afternoon across the Mid-South as a cold front moves through the region.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Winds: South at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Winds Southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: A cold front will arrive tomorrow morning, which will deliver a line of storms with heavy rain. Some storms could be strong with damaging winds. Temperatures will start dropping into the 70s tomorrow. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 70 and lows near 50. Friday will be partly cloudy and mild with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the lower 50s.

WEEKEND: A few showers will be possible over the weekend. High temperatures will be around 70 degrees with lows in the 50s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

