Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Last day of warm and breezy weather. A cold front moves in tomorrow, bringing rain and storms.

By Erin Thomas
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will be dry, warm, and breezy again today, but there will be more clouds this afternoon. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday morning into the early afternoon across the Mid-South as a cold front moves through the region.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Winds: South at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Winds Southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: A cold front will arrive tomorrow morning, which will deliver a line of storms with heavy rain. Some storms could be strong with damaging winds. Temperatures will start dropping into the 70s tomorrow. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 70 and lows near 50. Friday will be partly cloudy and mild with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the lower 50s.

WEEKEND: A few showers will be possible over the weekend. High temperatures will be around 70 degrees with lows in the 50s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mariel Swan
Reality TV star, Memphis native returns home to give back
Yolanda Martin
MSCS HR Director placed on leave
Last reinstated member of ‘Memphis 7′ completes first shift back
Last reinstated member of ‘Memphis 7′ completes first shift back
FILE PHOTO - Authorities say the couple was being sought in connection with a double homicide...
Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada killings found dead
Police release video of Henry Avenue homicide suspects
Police release video of Henry Avenue homicide suspects

Latest News

Severe Weather Risk for Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022
First Alert to possible severe thunderstorms Tuesday
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert to thunderstorms & drop in temperatures
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Midday Weather 10/24
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Monday AM Weather 10/24