First Alert to possible severe thunderstorms Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday morning into the early afternoon across the Mid-South, especially north Mississippi.

A Slight Risk (Level 2/5) for severe thunderstorms remains in effect for all of north Mississippi and much of West Tennessee, with a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) for the remainder of the Mid-South.

Severe Weather Risk for Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022 (WMC)

THREATS: Tomorrow’s weather event is best described as a low confidence but potentially high impact situation. There are several ingredients that would have to come together at exactly the right time for this fast-moving system to produce severe storms in the Mid-South. It’s possible we could have just rain showers and weak thunderstorms.

However, IF stronger storms develop, damaging winds would become the primary threat, but there is a potential for a few spin-up tornadoes, mainly across north Mississippi.

TIMING: A fast-moving line of storms is expected to move across the Mid-South from west to east during the morning and early afternoon hours ahead of a cold front.

Most Likely Timing for Severe Weather Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022 (NWS Memphis)

Behind the cold front, the weather pattern looks rather benign midweek with below normal temperatures. Afternoon highs on Wednesday should remain in the 60s area-wide. Temperatures gradually moderate late week until another disturbance moves in next weekend.

7 Day Forecast as of 11 AM CT Monday, Oct 24, 2022 (WMC)

Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.