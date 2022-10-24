First Alert to possible severe thunderstorms this morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible this morning through midday across the Mid-South as a cold front moves through the region.

A Slight Risk (Level 2/5) for severe thunderstorms remains in effect for all of north Mississippi and much of West Tennessee, with a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) for the remainder of the Mid-South.

Severe Risk (WMC)

THREATS: There are several ingredients that would have to come together at exactly the right time for this fast-moving system to produce severe storms in the Mid-South. It’s possible we could have just rain showers and weak thunderstorms for most areas.

IF stronger storms develop, damaging winds are the primary threat, but there is a potential for a few spin-up tornadoes, mainly across northeast Mississippi.

Severe Outlook for Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022 (WMC)

Additionally, a WIND ADVISORY is in effect through 7 PM this evening due to south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Wind Advisory (WMC)

TIMING: A fast-moving line of storms is expected to move across the Mid-South from west to east during the morning and early afternoon hours ahead of a cold front. This is what radar may look like around 11 AM.

Future Radar (WMC)

Estimated Storm Timing for Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022 (WMC)

Behind the cold front, the weather pattern looks rather benign mid-week with below normal temperatures. Afternoon highs on Wednesday should remain in the 60s area-wide. Temperatures gradually moderate late week until another disturbance moves in next weekend.

7 Day forecast as of 4 PM CT Monday, Oct 24, 2022 (WMC)

Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.