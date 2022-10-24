Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Father arrested after bringing gun, trespassing on school property

Alex Heard, 31.
Alex Heard, 31.(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A father was arrested Monday morning after police say he brought a gun on school property while knowing he was banned from school grounds.

According to the affidavit, 31-year-old Alex Heard was dropping off his daughter at Cornerstone Prep in Frayser when police were called.

A teacher told police that Heard had received a written notice in the past stating he was not to be on school grounds.

During a pat down, officers located a loaded black pistol in his front pocket.

Heard is charged with carrying a gun on school property and criminal trespassing.

He was released from jail on his own recognizance.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mariel Swan
Reality TV star, Memphis native returns home to give back
Last reinstated member of ‘Memphis 7′ completes first shift back
Last reinstated member of ‘Memphis 7′ completes first shift back
Yolanda Martin
MSCS HR Director placed on leave
FILE PHOTO - Authorities say the couple was being sought in connection with a double homicide...
Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada killings found dead
Police release video of Henry Avenue homicide suspects
Police release video of Henry Avenue homicide suspects

Latest News

Elijah Brown
City Watch canceled for 11-year-old police say ran from home
Autura Eason-Williams
Decision to try teens charged in Memphis pastor’s murder as adults looms
Tipton County deputy involved in fatal crash in Munford
West Memphis City Hall
West Memphis receives $1.7M grant to boost police force