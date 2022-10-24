Father arrested after bringing gun, trespassing on school property

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A father was arrested Monday morning after police say he brought a gun on school property while knowing he was banned from school grounds.

According to the affidavit, 31-year-old Alex Heard was dropping off his daughter at Cornerstone Prep in Frayser when police were called.

A teacher told police that Heard had received a written notice in the past stating he was not to be on school grounds.

During a pat down, officers located a loaded black pistol in his front pocket.

Heard is charged with carrying a gun on school property and criminal trespassing.

He was released from jail on his own recognizance.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

