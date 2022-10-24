Advertise with Us
Faith-based justice coalition holds local officials accountable at 5th annual meeting

MICAH’s annual Public Meeting occurs each fall with the goal of engaging the broader community of Memphis and Shelby County into the work MICAH is doing.(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - To bring more awareness to key equity issues in Shelby County, MICAH hosted its fifth Annual Public Meeting on Sunday at First Baptist Broad.

MICAH stands for Memphis Interfaith Coalition for Action and Hope. It is a coalition of community and faith-based organizations that strive to bring a more powerful voice to issues in the 901 community.

The theme of this year’s meeting, Generation to Generation, showcased the importance of public officials and community members working together to reinvigorate better and longstanding resources for the entire community.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy was in attendance at this year’s meeting.

“What we’re looking at... especially today... is to continue the work that MICAH has been doing in transit and housing that really move the needle,” Mulroy said. “And today, we’re excited because we’re seeing the shift into getting a conviction review unit here in Shelby County”

Mulroy announced earlier this month that he has appointed William Arnold, director of the Tennessee Office of Reentry, to the Post-conviction Justice unit.

MICAH says they are also interested in holding officials accountable in the search for a new superintendent of Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

