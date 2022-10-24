Advertise with Us
West Memphis woman found dead inside car after early morning shooting

(WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The West Memphis Police Department is investigating after a woman was found shot inside her car early Sunday morning.

At 2:34 a.m., officers responded to the BP gas station located at the corner of West Broadway and South Avalon Street.

There, officers found Christian Hammock, of West Memphis, in the passenger seat of a gray Nissan Sentra suffering a single gunshot wound.

Police say EMS was called to the scene, but Hammock did not survive.

Detectives then made the scene and began their investigation.

Police say it was determined that the shooting took place at a separate scene on West Jefferson Avenue.

This is an active investigation.

WMPD asks that anyone with any information regarding this incident contact the West Memphis Police Department at 870-735-1210.

