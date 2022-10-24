Advertise with Us
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Monday.

They talked about Hardiman’s recent story on Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland’s proposed a nearly $700 million plan to the Memphis City Council for renovations on four Memphis-area stadiums, including the work Mayor Strickland has done to get to this point.

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Read Sam’s stories here.

