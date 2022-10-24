Advertise with Us
Decision to try teens charged in Memphis pastor’s murder as adults looms

Autura Eason-Williams
Autura Eason-Williams(Tennessee-Western Kentucky Conference)
By Taylor Tucker
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The process to decide whether or not the two teens charged in the murder of Rev. Autura Eason-Williams will stand trial as juveniles or adults is still underway.

Miguel Andrade and Brayan Carillo, both 15, and their families as well as Eason-Williams’ family, were present in Monday morning’s zoom hearing. The main request revolved around psychological reports.

So far, psychological evaluations have been discussed with Andrade. It’s unclear if psychological evaluations for Carillo have been presented.

For the judge to order a transfer to adult court, the prosecution will have to prove they have substantial evidence. And records from psychological evaluations will need to be reviewed for rehabilitation possibilities.

Plus, rehabilitation services will also need to be reviewed.

A family member of Eason-Williams is concerned regarding the hold-up with psychological reports.

A final report date for both Andrade and Carillo is scheduled for Nov. 14.

