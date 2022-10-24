Cold front brings rain and thunderstorms Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will move through the Mid-South tomorrow bringing rain and thunderstorms along with a Slight Risk of severe storms. The front will move through early in the day bringing the threat of heavy rain and damaging wind.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, a Southeast wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms mainly early in the day along with a West wind at 15-20 MPH and high temperatures near 70.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clearing with a West wind at 10 MPH and lows in the mid to upper 40s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be sunny and cool with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be sunny with highs near 70 and lows near 50. Friday will be partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, highs in the upper 60s, and lows in the mid 50s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers along with high temperatures in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

