Bluff City Life: Wed., 19 October

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Honoring The 100th Birthday & Historic Work Of Ernest C. Withers

Andrew ‘Rome’ Withers | Executive Director at Ernest C. Withers Sr. Historical Photographic Foundation

5 Star Stories: 101 Years Of Amro Music

Click here to watch 5 Star Stories

Halloween Fun: Food, Décor, & Games pt. 1

Kisha Landfair | Owner & Event Planner at K. Landfair Entertaining & Design

Pink On Parade: Celebrating Women Battling Breast Cancer

Sarah Kathryn Marshall, PHD | Breast Cancer Patient at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Women’s Hospital

Jennifer Coleman | Coordinator, Women’s Health Center at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Women’s Hospital

High Blood Pressure: The Silent Killer

Dr. John Jeffries | UT Department of Medicine

Check It Memphis: Know Your Blood Pressure Numbers

Dr. Shokea Miller, DNP, FNP | Nurse Executive at Tri-South Market - Cigna

Halloween Fun: Food, Décor, & Games pt. 2

Kisha Landfair | Owner & Event Planner at K. Landfair Entertaining & Design

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

