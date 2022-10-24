Bluff City Life: Wed., 19 October
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Honoring The 100th Birthday & Historic Work Of Ernest C. Withers
Andrew ‘Rome’ Withers | Executive Director at Ernest C. Withers Sr. Historical Photographic Foundation
5 Star Stories: 101 Years Of Amro Music
Halloween Fun: Food, Décor, & Games pt. 1
Kisha Landfair | Owner & Event Planner at K. Landfair Entertaining & Design
Pink On Parade: Celebrating Women Battling Breast Cancer
Sarah Kathryn Marshall, PHD | Breast Cancer Patient at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Women’s Hospital
Jennifer Coleman | Coordinator, Women’s Health Center at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Women’s Hospital
High Blood Pressure: The Silent Killer
Dr. John Jeffries | UT Department of Medicine
Check It Memphis: Know Your Blood Pressure Numbers
Dr. Shokea Miller, DNP, FNP | Nurse Executive at Tri-South Market - Cigna
Halloween Fun: Food, Décor, & Games pt. 2
Kisha Landfair | Owner & Event Planner at K. Landfair Entertaining & Design
