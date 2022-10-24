Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Bluff City Life: Tues., 18 October

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

New Goals & Aspirations For Indie Memphis

Kimel Fryer | Executive Director at Indie Memphis

The Rundown At Indie Memphis

Kimel Fryer | Executive Director at Indie Memphis

A Vision for Artistic & Civic Engagement

Rebecca Arendt | Executive Director for Iris Collective

A Special Evening Of Food, Fun, & Fashion

Shante K. Avant | Vice President of Women’s Foundation For A Greater Memphis

Creating A Living Tribute To Those Fighting Cancer Part 1

Jon Neal | Board Member at Courage Thru Cancer

Sponsored by Courage Thru Cancer

Creating A Living Tribute To Those Fighting Cancer Part 2

Jon Neal | Founder and Board Member at Courage Thru Cancer

Madison Martin | 2022 Honoree of Courage Thru Cancer

Sponsored by Courage Thru Cancer

Health Benefits From Regular Chiropractic Care

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

