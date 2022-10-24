Bluff City Life: Thu., 19 October
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Cooking Up Success & Becoming a Celebrity Chef
Chef D. Arthur | IG: chef_darthur
Art & Hors D’oeuvres Supporting Caregivers
Dr. Judy Martin | Executive Director at Alzheimer’s & Dementia Services of Memphis
Vivian Collier-Nelson | Board Member & Education Committee Chairman at Alzheimer’s & Dementia Services of Memphis
Walk, Bike, & Roll To School Safely
David Oppong | Walk Bike Roll To School
Lump-Crab Loaded Waffle With Chef D. Arthur
Chef D. Arthur | chef_darthur
The Health Of Women & Children In Tennessee
Dr. Arethusa Kirk | Vice President of Clinical Strategy For UnitedHealthcare
Sponsored by UnitedHealthcare
A Refined Approach To Fat Melting Treatments
Jessica Barber, MPA | Vice President & Certified Medical Aesthetician at Glowing & Grace
Jamie Kellum | Found, President, & Certified Medical Aesthetician at Glowing & Grace
Sponsored by Glowing & Grace
A Race To Provide A Pathway To Rehabilitation
Angela Parkerson | Court Administrator at Shelby County Drug Court
Bryan Owens | Peer Recovery Coordinator at Shelby County Drug Court
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.