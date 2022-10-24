Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Thu., 19 October

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Oct. 24, 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Cooking Up Success & Becoming a Celebrity Chef

Chef D. Arthur | IG: chef_darthur

Art & Hors D’oeuvres Supporting Caregivers

Dr. Judy Martin | Executive Director at Alzheimer’s & Dementia Services of Memphis

Vivian Collier-Nelson | Board Member & Education Committee Chairman at Alzheimer’s & Dementia Services of Memphis

Walk, Bike, & Roll To School Safely

David Oppong | Walk Bike Roll To School

Lump-Crab Loaded Waffle With Chef D. Arthur

Chef D. Arthur | chef_darthur

The Health Of Women & Children In Tennessee

Dr. Arethusa Kirk | Vice President of Clinical Strategy For UnitedHealthcare

Sponsored by UnitedHealthcare

A Refined Approach To Fat Melting Treatments

Jessica Barber, MPA | Vice President & Certified Medical Aesthetician at Glowing & Grace

Jamie Kellum | Found, President, & Certified Medical Aesthetician at Glowing & Grace

Sponsored by Glowing & Grace

A Race To Provide A Pathway To Rehabilitation

Angela Parkerson | Court Administrator at Shelby County Drug Court

Bryan Owens | Peer Recovery Coordinator at Shelby County Drug Court

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

