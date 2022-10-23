Warm and dry conditions prevail Monday ahead of an incoming cold front

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Strong southerly flow in driving warm air and Gulf moisture into the Mid-South tonight and tomorrow ahead of a cold front that will move in Tuesday. This cold front will bring widespread rain and potentially strong to severe thunderstorms with damaging winds being the primary threat.

AVERAGE HIGH: 73

AVERAGE LOW: 52

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a South wind at 10 MPH and lows again in the lower 60s.

THIS WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 80 and lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the lower 50s. Some storms could be strong. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 70 and lows near 50. Friday will be partly cloudy and mild with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the lower 50s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Severe Weather Risk for Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022 (WMC)

Understanding categories from The Storm Prediction Center (SPC)

