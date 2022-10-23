Advertise with Us
Sons of two famous NBA stars played at Mid-South Basketball Classic

By Matt Infield
Published: Oct. 22, 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bronny James and Ashton Hardaway made an appearance at Mid-South Basketball Classic in Collierville.

Saturday saw a huge influx of high school basketball talent at the Mid-South Basketball Classic in Collierville, including two very notable names on one team: Bronny James and Ashton Hardaway.

James, the son of four-time NBA MVP LeBron James, put up 24 points. Hardaway, the son of Memphis men’s basketball head coach Penny Hardaway, put up 20 as their team won 73-50.

Both James and Ashton Hardaway, part of the class of 2023, are recruiting targets of Penny Hardaway and the Tigers.

