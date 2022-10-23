Reality TV star, Memphis native returns home to give back

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Reality TV star and Memphis native returned home Saturday to give back to her community.

You may have seen Mariel Swan on the Racing Wives TV show, or on the stage during her reign as Miss Teen Tenn. and Miss Tenn.

She came home to give advice, guidance, and encouragement to the young adults in her community.

Swan was on a panel called “Living this Christian Life”, for her home church at St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church.

This was the church’s first event. It was a space created to have transparent discussions about living as a Christian.

“I think it’s important for young people to come and ask those hard questions. We wanted to create an atmosphere where there is no judgment,” said Swan.

About 30 young men and women attended the event.

Swan told Action News 5 that transitioning from one culture of a city to another was difficult.

“I’m in North Carolina in the Nascar world, so it is the polar opposite of Memphis culture. It took me a while to like adapt, and stretch my mindset,” said Swan.

She encourages every young person to try visiting other places, and get exposure to different cultures.

“Your way of thinking changes when you are exposed to things. Do not be afraid to be a small fish in a big pond, because at the end of the day you are going to give yourself an opportunity to grow,” said Swan

However, the lights and cameras did not take away the heart of this native Memphian.

“When you are from Memphis there is this sense of community there. Even with my church, this is my family. That’s what I love about Memphis they are with you through thick and thin. Good or Bad.” Swan exclaimed.

She believes she would not be where she is today without God, her family, and her city.

“Memphis is home this is the place that made me who I am,” said Swan with a heart of gratitude.

