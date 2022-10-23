Advertise with Us
Police release video of Henry Avenue homicide suspects

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has released surveillance footage of the suspects responsible for the August shooting death of 42-year-old Clarence Teal.

Police say that on Aug. 28, Teal was found lying on the ground outside a home on Henry Avenue, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Regional One Hospital where he later died.

Investigators have recovered surveillance footage of the incident.

Police say the suspects drove in the pictured dark, four-door Infiniti sedan.
Police say the suspects drove in the pictured dark, four-door Infiniti sedan.(Memphis Police Department)

Police say the video shows a dark Infiniti occupied by three masked suspects driving up to the home.

Police say two of the suspects were armed and fought with Teal, while the other suspect drove the Infiniti.

Police say Teal is then seen struggling with the armed suspects before being shot. Police say all three suspects left the scene in the Infiniti.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify these suspects.

MPD asks that anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

