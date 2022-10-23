MPD: Preventative tools, community engagement key to curbing vehicle crimes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department will be hosting an event to help you keep your vehicle safe. It comes as auto thefts continue to rise across the city.

MPD reports overall crime went up by 600 from this time last year, with the majority of those crimes being vehicle thefts and car break-ins.

“Those are our blue crush crimes... that if we get these down, the rest of our crime will drop, so we focus on these,” said Deputy Chief Joe Oakly.

In District 2 alone, there were more than 1,000 thefts from motor vehicles and 782 auto thefts.

In an effort to curb cases, the Memphis Police Department is hosting a steering wheel lock giveaway on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Police Chief CJ Davis told city council members that new technology is making it easier for cars to be stolen.

“New technology in vehicles makes it easy, and of course now, there’s some thought with manufacturers on whether or not this new technology is something they need to continue to put in vehicles because it makes it so easy to steal certain types of cars,” said Davis.

She says Kias and Hyundais remain the most stolen cars in the Memphis area.

She’s urging residents to utilize apps like Next Door so neighbors can look out for one another.

Davis says that police are working with the District Attorney’s Office to find solutions for repeat suspects.

“We’re trying to work, not just from an enforcement standpoint, but to get other individuals, other disciplines, engaged in the main problem,” she said. “If we could rid of just auto thefts in the city... part one crimes in the city would be down, significantly down.”

The steering wheel lock giveaway will be Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 1-3 p.m. at the Memphis Police Traffic Office on Austin Peay Highway.

