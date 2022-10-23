Advertise with Us
Mississippi legislative delegation reacts to civil rights investigation over Jackson water crisis

Mississippi Rep. Earle Banks gave his support for the EPA's civil rights investigation, saying he believes state agencies discriminated against the majority-Black capital city by refusing to fund improvements for its failing water system.(Action News 5)
By Sydney Gray
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - The EPA is currently running a civil rights investigation into state funding of Jackson’s water system.

Two representatives and a senator all agreed they understand why there’s a need to take a closer look at whether there’s been discrimination against the City of Jackson when it comes to providing funds to improve the system.

Most reference a pattern they’ve noticed since serving in the legislature.

”I feel in Mississippi at this point... the race card is on the table and we need to address it,” said Rep. Earle Banks.

On Oct. 17, representatives Bennie Thompson, of Mississippi, and Carolyn Maloney, of New York, sent a letter to Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves requesting information on how the state is spending federal funds allotted to enhance local water infrastructure.

Some lawmakers take issue with Thompson’s speculation that race is playing a part in the distribution of federal ARPA funds.

Instead, they say the legislature’s plans were designed to benefit cities across the state.

