MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Senatobia

Police lights generic.(Pixabay)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SENATOBIA, Miss. - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Senatobia police officer.

MBI says the shooting took place around 4:30 p.m. near Gilmore Street in Senatobia.

MBI is currently assessing the incident and gathering evidence.

Authorities have not confirmed any injuries at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

MPD: Preventative tools, community engagement key to curbing vehicle crimes
