MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Senatobia

SENATOBIA, Miss. - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Senatobia police officer.

MBI says the shooting took place around 4:30 p.m. near Gilmore Street in Senatobia.

MBI is currently assessing the incident and gathering evidence.

Authorities have not confirmed any injuries at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

