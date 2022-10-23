City Watch issued for man last seen leaving psychiatric hospital on foot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch alert for 30-year-old Billy Ray Thompson, who police say was last seen leaving a psychiatric hospital at 3:23 p.m.

Police say Thompson was about to be transported from the Memphis Mental Health Institute when he left the facility on foot without being released.

Police say Thomspon is diagnosed as suicidal.

He is described as having a neck tattoo and was last seen wearing a blue UofM hoodie, jeans, hospital socks, and no shoes.

If you have seen Thompson, call the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-COPS.

