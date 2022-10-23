901 FC hosts its first home postseason match

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Following the victory against Detroit City FC, Memphis 901 FC made history by hosting its first-ever home postseason match.

Before the home game matchup Saturday, pre-game shenanigans took place downtown at The Brass Door.

It’s a tradition. Bluff City Mafia Memphis’ fan club said it’s been hosting for the past three years.

“We wanted to continue that tradition to bring that energy and bring that momentum behind our boys,” said Molly Weldele, President of Bluff City Mafia

However, fans say after coming off of a historic regular season and entering the first round of the postseason on a two-game winning streak, it’s time for the 901 FC to have a soccer-specific stadium to call their own.

“We have our boys ranked highly in the USL so to form a stadium and not only that associated training facilities and a very big hotspot from Memphis is exactly what this needs to continue to be a foothold in Memphis sports,” said Weldele.

“If coach Ben Pirmann stays here in the city, stays with a Memphis 91 FC, and keeps building the team the way he built it up then he’s going to have a winning a winning franchise here,” said Bluff City Mafia Co-President, Ethan Spurgeon.

This week, Mayor Jim Strickland announced plans to tear down the Mid-South coliseum in hopes to build a 901 FC new soccer-specific stadium. It’s part of Strickland’s $684 million proposal to renovate four sports stadiums in the city.

The proposed new 901 FC stadium’s 10,000 capacity would be designed to seat over seven thousand fans and host special events.

“It would be a game changer for us. It puts us in an elite class the USL and within soccer in the United States,” said Craig Unger, President, and General Manager of 901 FC. “I think this commitment from the city and the community to consider this project, number one, I think shows the commitment of sports in general.”

The 901 FC shares the AutoZone Park with The Memphis RedBirds. It’s unclear when the soccer team will have a home of their own, but 901 FC fans say they’re looking forward to it.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.