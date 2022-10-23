901 FC defeats Detroit City FC 3-1 in first-ever home playoff game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the first home playoff game in franchise history, Memphis 901 FC defeated Detroit City FC 3-1 to advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the USL Championship.

Graham Smith’s 88-minute goal gave Memphis a 2-1 lead they would never relinquish.

The game was scoreless for nearly 72 minutes until Chris Allan got Memphis on the board off an assist from Phillip Goodrum.

Detroit answered with a goal in the 77-minute before Smith put Memphis in front just over 10 minutes later.

Goodrum added a goal in stoppage time for the third tally of the game for 901 FC.

Memphis will host another playoff game next Saturday, their opponent will be determined after the conclusion of the conference quarterfinals on Sunday.

