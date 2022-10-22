Advertise with Us
Warm and dry weekend
Warm and dry weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 3:41 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A ridge of high pressure centered over the East Coast is bringing in winds from the south, which will make for mild temperatures across the Mid-South through the weekend.

  • AVERAGE HIGH: 73
  • AVERAGE LOW: 52

SATURDAY: Clouds will increase with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be gusty out of the south at 10-20 mph Lows will drop into the low 60s Saturday night.

SUNDAY: Warmer with sun and a few clouds with highs in the low 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low 80s. Scattered showers and a few storms are likely Tuesday, but severe weather is not expected at this time. Highs will drop back into the 60s Wednesday with dry conditions behind the front. Highs will be back in the 70s Thursday and Friday with sun and some clouds.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

