Suspect taken into custody after multi-vehicle crash

Stolen car crash location
By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash involving several cars Friday evening.

Deputies were alerted about a stolen car heading north on Riverdale Road between Stateline Road and Holmes Road.

The car struck several cars at the intersection before crashing at Riverdale and Germantown Trails.

The suspect was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported, and this incident is under investigation.

