Shelby County Sheriff soon to announce final decision for Mayor’s race

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The mayor’s race could get a bit more crowded next week.

A spokesperson for Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner says the Sheriff plans to announce his final decision on whether or not he’s entering the race.

We reached out to Bonner’s camp for confirmation that he is indeed running in 2023, but they would not say.

Emails were sent out today to potential Bonner supporters inviting them to an “Official announcement event”.

His final decision will be announced Tuesday.

He was sworn into office in 2018 and was re-elected as Sheriff on Aug. 4.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.