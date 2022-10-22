Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Ja Morant scores 49 points, Grizzlies beat Rockets 129-122

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, right, loses his footing in front of Houston Rockets forward...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, right, loses his footing in front of Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)(Michael Wyke | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Ja Morant scored 49 points and hit five 3-pointers to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 129-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday night.

Morant carried the team on a night Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones struggled. Bane made just 3 of 16 shots for 14 points and Jones was 4 for 13 with 11 points.

The Rockets led by 16 in the first half before the Grizzlies used a big run to start the third quarter and take the lead.

A basket by Brandon Clarke put Memphis up by two points before Garrison Mathews and Jabari Smith Jr. made back-to-back 3-pointers to put Houston up 108-104 with about nine minutes to play.

Morant scored five points in a 10-0 spurt that gave Memphis a 118-110 lead with six minutes left.

Houston made five points with a 3-pointer from Eric Gordon to get within five points with about two minutes to go. But Morant made a jump shot a few seconds later to extend the lead to 125-118.

Jalen Green, the second pick in the 2021 draft, led the Rockets with 33 points. But he struggled after halftime and scored just 13 points in the second half. Alperen Sengun added 23 points for the Rockets, who fell to 0-2 this season.

Morant had another great game after scoring 34 points in the opener to lead Memphis to a 115-112 overtime victory over the Knicks.

He made his first five 3-point attempts and didn’t miss until he threw up a shot late in the fourth quarter to avoid a shot- clock violation.

Houston led by eight at halftime before the Grizzlies opened the second half with an 18-9 run to take an 80-79 lead with about eight minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Morant had nine points in that span and Bane capped it with a 3-pointer.

The Grizzlies remained up by one a couple of minutes later after a dunk by Morant before Green made a 3-pointer to put Houston on top 87-85.

Houston trailed by 3 later in the third before scoring the last eight points of the quarter, with a 3-point play by Tari Eason, to take a 100-95 lead into the fourth.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anglers participating in the upcoming Bill Dance Mega Bucs Fishing Tournament in Helena-West...
Fishers in East Arkansas find 100+ year-old old boat in low Miss. River water
First row- Shawn Wilson, Randal Case, William Vescovi. Second row- Donovan Stacks, Jason Talley
SCSO arrests 5 men for burglaries in Cordova home
(Left to right) Walker Fielder and his childhood friend, Alex Summerford.
‘One of the nicest guys I know’: Childhood friend remembers Ole Miss student killed in hit-and-run
Earnest Brown Jr.
Man sentenced to 19 years in prison for fatal 2020 crash
Drunk man attacks people at Walgreens
Drunk man allegedly attacks people at Walgreens

Latest News

FFF
Friday Football Fever Week 10 Pt 1
Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Moore plans to release a statement on Coach Van Paschal in the future.
Wynne football coach suspended, district dispels rumors
Memphis sports hall of famers share vision for the future
Memphis sports hall of famers share vision for the future
Aberdeen native Josh Heupel talks about the excitement after his Tennessee Volunteers beat...
Josh Heupel in line for National Coach of the Year