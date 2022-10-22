Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Friday Football Fever Week 10

By Matt Infield
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The race to the playoffs is on as the high school football regular season winds down across the Mid-South.

Our game of the week featured a huge showdown between region rivals in Bartlett.

The Panthers and Collierville came in tied along with Houston at 4-1 in the region, with Bartlett holding the tie-breaker over the Mustangs and Dragons before the game.

The Panthers got on the board very quickly courtesy of a 56-yard rushing touchdown from Geron Johnson on the fourth play from scrimmage to put them up 7-0.

The next score didn’t come until early in the second quarter when Collierville answered with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Aidan Glover to Eli Sisson to tie the game at 7.

It was 7-7 at halftime, but a huge play from the Panthers early in the third quarter broke the game open. Braylen Ragland connected with Deshaun Catron for a 92-yard touchdown to give Bartlett a lead they would never relinquish, as they go on to win 17-7. Bartlett will host a home playoff game in two weeks, and they move one step closer to a regional championship.

Elsewhere in the 901, Christian Brothers go on the road to Memphis Central and score the easy 35-7 win.

Germantown left little doubt in their matchup against White Station, shutting out the Spartans 49-0.

Down in Mississippi, Hernando took care of Horn Lake in dominant fashion, 37-7.

In Southaven, South Panola scores a commanding 35-0 road win over DeSoto Central.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anglers participating in the upcoming Bill Dance Mega Bucs Fishing Tournament in Helena-West...
Fishers in East Arkansas find 100+ year-old old boat in low Miss. River water
First row- Shawn Wilson, Randal Case, William Vescovi. Second row- Donovan Stacks, Jason Talley
SCSO arrests 5 men for burglaries in Cordova home
(Left to right) Walker Fielder and his childhood friend, Alex Summerford.
‘One of the nicest guys I know’: Childhood friend remembers Ole Miss student killed in hit-and-run
Earnest Brown Jr.
Man sentenced to 19 years in prison for fatal 2020 crash
Inmate stabbed to death at Tennessee correctional facility

Latest News

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, right, loses his footing in front of Houston Rockets forward...
Ja Morant scores 49 points, Grizzlies beat Rockets 129-122
Friday Football Fever Week 10 Pt 3
Friday Football Fever Week 10 Pt 3
FFF
Friday Football Fever Week 10 Pt 1
Friday Football Fever Week 10 Pt 2
Friday Football Fever Week 10 Pt 2