Friday Football Fever Week 10

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The race to the playoffs is on as the high school football regular season winds down across the Mid-South.

Our game of the week featured a huge showdown between region rivals in Bartlett.

The Panthers and Collierville came in tied along with Houston at 4-1 in the region, with Bartlett holding the tie-breaker over the Mustangs and Dragons before the game.

The Panthers got on the board very quickly courtesy of a 56-yard rushing touchdown from Geron Johnson on the fourth play from scrimmage to put them up 7-0.

The next score didn’t come until early in the second quarter when Collierville answered with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Aidan Glover to Eli Sisson to tie the game at 7.

It was 7-7 at halftime, but a huge play from the Panthers early in the third quarter broke the game open. Braylen Ragland connected with Deshaun Catron for a 92-yard touchdown to give Bartlett a lead they would never relinquish, as they go on to win 17-7. Bartlett will host a home playoff game in two weeks, and they move one step closer to a regional championship.

Elsewhere in the 901, Christian Brothers go on the road to Memphis Central and score the easy 35-7 win.

Germantown left little doubt in their matchup against White Station, shutting out the Spartans 49-0.

Down in Mississippi, Hernando took care of Horn Lake in dominant fashion, 37-7.

In Southaven, South Panola scores a commanding 35-0 road win over DeSoto Central.

