Tennessee business owner sentenced to 48 months in prison for Jan. 6th actions

Matthew Bledsoe was sentenced for his role in the riots at US Capitol.
By David Ade
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Matthew Bledsoe, a Memphis-area business owner, will spend four years in prison.

Bledsoe was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding and four misdemeanor offenses. The charges were related to his actions during the January 6th, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Prosecutors say Bledsoe scaled the side of the building, then illegally entered the Capitol as lawmakers were trying to certify the 2020 presidential election.

Bledsoe apologized for entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6th. He told the court that he regrets letting his emotions get the best of him on that day. Before sentencing him to 48 months in prison, Federal Chief Judge Beryl Howell told Bledsoe that she didn’t believe he took the charges against him seriously.

Chief Judge Howell also said Bledsoe was uncooperative with the court’s pretrial services staff, and treated them with disrespect. She accepted Bledsoe’s request to delay heading to prison so he can make arrangements for his business and family.

Howell also said the sentence can also serve as a signal to people who may attempt to disrupt election certification in the future. “You do this, you go to jail,” Howell said.

Bledsoe will also serve three years of supervised release after his four year prison sentence.

