Temperatures climb this weekend & rain returns next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s cool and dry this morning with temperatures in the 40s. Today will be warmer with high temperatures reaching into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Low temperatures will only be around 60 degrees tonight.

TODAY: Sunny. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds: South at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to 60 degrees. Winds: South at 5 to 10 mph.

THE WEEKEND: It will be warm this weekend with sunshine and temperatures above average. Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 80s and lows in the mid 60s. It will also be breezy this weekend with gusts up to 20 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the mid 60s. A cold front will arrive Monday, which will bring showers to most of the area through Tuesday. Rain will likely end by the afternoon Tuesday. Behind the front, highs will dip into the mid 70s Tuesday and upper 60s Wednesday.

