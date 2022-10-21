Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Royal Caribbean introduces Icon of the Seas, its newest cruise ship

NO AUDIO - Royal Caribbean provides a first look at the Icon of the Seas, its newest cruise ship. (Source: Royal Caribbean via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Royal Caribbean International is providing a first look at its newest cruise ship, the Icon of the Seas.

The cruise line said the Icon of the Seas will top any trip it has ever done before and provide a perfect family getaway.

The company said some of the cool amenities available on board include the largest water park at sea and seven swimming pools – each one with a different theme.

The ship also will feature more than 40 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

The new room designs can accommodate families in groups of three, four, five and more people.

The Icon of the Seas won’t disembark until January 2024, but people can start booking their trips starting Oct. 25, and loyalty members get early access Oct. 24.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anglers participating in the upcoming Bill Dance Mega Bucs Fishing Tournament in Helena-West...
Fishers in East Arkansas find 100+ year-old old boat in low Miss. River water
First row- Shawn Wilson, Randal Case, William Vescovi. Second row- Donovan Stacks, Jason Talley
SCSO arrests 5 men for burglaries in Cordova home
(Left to right) Walker Fielder and his childhood friend, Alex Summerford.
‘One of the nicest guys I know’: Childhood friend remembers Ole Miss student killed in hit-and-run
Earnest Brown Jr.
Man sentenced to 19 years in prison for fatal 2020 crash
Drunk man attacks people at Walgreens
Drunk man allegedly attacks people at Walgreens

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the White House complex in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
LIVE: Biden remarks on student debt relief; deficit figures set up competing visions from Dems, GOP
Jeremy DeBenedictis, President of Alterra Energy, stands in the storage area of shredded...
Industry: Advanced recycling is a solution to plastic crisis
FILE - Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021.
Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed 4
The Colville Tribal Police Department said it responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday...
Police: 2 arrested after 2 killed, tribal officer shot in Washington
Matthew Bledsoe was arrested for his role in the riots at US Capitol.
Olive Branch man sentenced to 4 years in prison for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot