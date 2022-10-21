Road closed off after pedestrian hit near Munford High

MUNFORD, Tenn. (WMC) - The Munford Police Department announced Thursday night that Mclaughlin Drive will be closed off to traffic for several hours following a crash involving a pedestrian near Munford High School.

Mclaughlin Drive will be closed from North Gretna Green Drive to Doctors Drive, police say.

The pedestrian’s condition has not yet been released.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the scene.

There are no further details at this time.

