Road closed off after pedestrian hit near Munford High

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MUNFORD, Tenn. (WMC) - The Munford Police Department announced Thursday night that Mclaughlin Drive will be closed off to traffic for several hours following a crash involving a pedestrian near Munford High School.

Mclaughlin Drive will be closed from North Gretna Green Drive to Doctors Drive, police say.

The pedestrian’s condition has not yet been released.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the scene.

There are no further details at this time.

National Civil Rights Museum 2022 Freedom Award Honorees recognized for civil, human rights work
Documentary on teen’s case seeks to change juvenile interrogation policy
Memphis sports hall of famers share vision for the future
