Preliminary hearings continue in case of MPD rape kit backlog

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been eight years since a lawsuit was filed against the city of Memphis for the backlog of thousands of rape kits that sat in Memphis Police’s possession, untested.

It’s been almost a decade since the number of untested kits was announced.

Thursday morning was the start of what is to be the last of the preliminary hearings in the case of Janet Doe v. The City of Memphis, and inside Shelby County Circuit Court tensions were high between attorneys for the City of Memphis and attorneys for the victims.

We’re about to step into Shelby County Circuit Court, where the final preliminary hearings on Janet Doe v. The City of Memphis (the case of the 12,000 untested rape kits that sat at @MEM_PoliceDept) are to take place. @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/bVW9aC0ljw — Parker King (@King_Reports) October 20, 2022

Only a few motions were filed Thursday, allowing the court to adjourn early, but the motions are crucial to how the case can continue, if it continues at all.

The first motion was for summary judgment, which if granted would allow the judge to make a ruling based on the evidence and statements presented and not have the case go to full trial.

Another motion, made by the plaintiff attorneys Gary Smith and Phil Campbell, was for the judge to grant class certification, which would allow the case to move forward as a class action lawsuit, a group of people represented together under the alias of Janet Doe.

The defense, led by city attorneys John Lakey and Robert Meyers, filed a motion of their own, to strike the motion made by Smith and Campbell for class certification.

Meyers also requested the judge, Gina Higgins, dismiss the case altogether because the class has not yet been certified.

Smith argued it’s taken years to work toward class certification because the city delayed class discovery.

“(The city) put us in a Catch-22,” Smith said outside the courtroom. “We couldn’t move to certify until we had class discovery, and they resisted giving the class discovery. That was the primary reason for the holdup.”

The city argued that the cases are individual and that class action is not the best approach for this to move forward.

However, Smith responded that the case of Janet Doe checks all the prerequisite boxes of Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedures.

Lakey and the city disagreed.

Judge Higgins said it would be premature to make a ruling on any of the motions presented before her and would need time to make her decision.

“The paperwork that we presented her for today is hundreds and hundreds of pages,” Smith said. “Hopefully we’ll hear soon. If the class is certified and (Higgins) rules in our favor for summary judgment, then it becomes a question of damages.”

The big issue the city wanted to dispel was the number 12,000, which has been the rough estimate of how many rape kits sat in MPD possession, untested, for years.

Lakey and the city argued that of the ~12,000 sexual assault kits (SAKs) that were discovered, ~3,700 had been fully tested, with another ~1,500 that had been tested for serology, which is examining evidence to see if there is DNA to be tested.

Of the remaining ~6,800, ~5,600 were gathered between 1985 and 2002, ‘02 being the year that the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) became available to Tennessee law enforcement agencies, they say.

Smith disputed these numbers, citing the testimony of MPD Lt. Wilkerson, who for a time was over the department’s sexual assault unit.

The testimony, according to Smith, was that there was a duty, and that duty was breached “thousands of times.”

“We’re asking the judge to rule as a matter of law that (the city and MPD) are liable in this case that they are guilty of what we’ve charged them with.”

Memphis’s Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Sink was present in the courtroom and told us after the court adjourned that the city is issuing no comment at this time.

Also present in the courtroom were several of the victims who had rape kits that were untested while in police custody.

“My rape kit and collateral evidence that could’ve had DNA on it was literally taken to a dumpsite,” said Debby Dalhoff. “I never have had the chance for my kit to be tested.”

“I’m hurt because I live in a city that disgraced me as a lady, as a citizen,” said Celia Reynolds as tears formed in her eyes. “Why is it that I had to go all these years, all these years, but (the city) is still saying that they’re not guilty.”

“I am hoping that we get justice,” said Lauriann Jennings. “I’m praying for it, and I don’t see why we shouldn’t because we deserve it.”

The court continues Friday at 9:30 a.m.

