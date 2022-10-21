Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Osceola man accused of murdering wife found guilty

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Osceola man accused of killing his wife back in 2016 has been found guilty.

According to State Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman, a jury found 62-year-old Charles Devine guilty of second-degree murder on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Devine was arrested in July 2019 in connection to the 2016 death of his wife, Stacey Devine.

Jonesboro police had been investigating Stacey’s death when her body was found near the intersection of Commerce Drive and Pacific Road.

A news release from Chrestman said the investigation revealed Stacey’s marriage had deteriorated, and she was planning to move out. Police also found Stacey’s car roughly an equal distance between where she and Charles lived and where they found her body.

“Charles made specific claims to police about his whereabouts before they discovered Stacey’s body that was untrue based on a forensic analysis of his mobile phone,” he said.

The circuit court followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced them to a maximum of 30 years in prison.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for more details.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anglers participating in the upcoming Bill Dance Mega Bucs Fishing Tournament in Helena-West...
Fishers in East Arkansas find 100+ year-old old boat in low Miss. River water
First row- Shawn Wilson, Randal Case, William Vescovi. Second row- Donovan Stacks, Jason Talley
SCSO arrests 5 men for burglaries in Cordova home
(Left to right) Walker Fielder and his childhood friend, Alex Summerford.
‘One of the nicest guys I know’: Childhood friend remembers Ole Miss student killed in hit-and-run
Earnest Brown Jr.
Man sentenced to 19 years in prison for fatal 2020 crash
Drunk man attacks people at Walgreens
Drunk man allegedly attacks people at Walgreens

Latest News

Inmate stabbed to death at Tennessee correctional facility
Baby burned by scalding water at Mississippi daycare; appears to be accident
Baby burned by scalding water at Mississippi daycare; appears to be accident
Family of Walgreens shooting victim hopeful that killer will be arrested
Charges dropped against man accused of pregnant woman’s murder
Timothy Woodard
Bass Pro Shop employee accused of stealing cars, gun from valet parking
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee
Gov. Lee: Tennessee will not add COVID-19 to list of recommended vaccines for school