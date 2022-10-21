Osceola man accused of murdering wife found guilty

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Osceola man accused of killing his wife back in 2016 has been found guilty.

According to State Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman, a jury found 62-year-old Charles Devine guilty of second-degree murder on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Devine was arrested in July 2019 in connection to the 2016 death of his wife, Stacey Devine.

Jonesboro police had been investigating Stacey’s death when her body was found near the intersection of Commerce Drive and Pacific Road.

A news release from Chrestman said the investigation revealed Stacey’s marriage had deteriorated, and she was planning to move out. Police also found Stacey’s car roughly an equal distance between where she and Charles lived and where they found her body.

“Charles made specific claims to police about his whereabouts before they discovered Stacey’s body that was untrue based on a forensic analysis of his mobile phone,” he said.

The circuit court followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced them to a maximum of 30 years in prison.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for more details.

