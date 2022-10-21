Nearly 70% of Americans plan to donate as much to charity as 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It is the season of giving and we have tips for making donations part of your overall financial strategy.

Despite inflation, higher prices and overall economic uncertainty, a new survey found nearly 70% of Americans plan to donate as much to charity as they did in 2021.

Zach Gildehaus with Edward Jones joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about some unexpected and nontraditional forms of charitable giving.

He also talked about what a donor-advised fund is and how it works.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.