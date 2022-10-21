Advertise with Us
MPD hosts wheel lock giveaway to prevent car theft

MPD hosts wheel lock giveaway to prevent car theft
MPD hosts wheel lock giveaway to prevent car theft(WSAW)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department will host a drive-thru wheel lock giveaway.

It will be on Oct. 26 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the MPD Traffic Office, 3430 Austin Peay Highway.

There is a high number of auto thefts. Therefore, MPD aims to add a layer of security by providing a prevention tool to the community.

Entry to the giveaway will be at the light in front of the Traffic Office on Austin Peay.

Once entering, proceed around the roundabout.

Recipients will be required to show proof of being a Memphis resident.

They ask for you to bring your driver’s license or state identification card.

