Memphis students take pledge against gun violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dozens of students in Memphis are taking a stance against gun violence.

Elementary and middle school students at Memphis Business Academy Hickory Hill all took a pledge against the act Friday morning.

“I’ve seen many families on the news, crying because they lost their loved ones,” 7th grade student Deandre Sutton said.

The ‘Day of National Concern about Young People and Gun Violence’ was not an unfamiliar day for many students at Memphis Business Academy Hickory Hill.

“Gun violence is what’s causing lots of deaths around the U.S. and many people around the world. Families are losing close ones due to guns,” Sutton said.

Sutton is just one of more than 150 elementary and middle school students who signed a pledge Friday to speak up if they see something. The initiative came from a parent who says the push is personal to her.

“I started this walk in 2014,” Marsha Wilson said. “My son was killed from senseless gun violence, so I’m committed to doing things in the community to raise awareness.”

Awareness is also coupled with preventative measures at MBA Hickory Hill.

“A part of our uniform policy is clear backpacks,” MBA Principal Marsharee Shaw said. “Clear backpacks helps us see anything coming into the school that’s not supposed to be in the school.”

In light of the Uvalde school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers, and a mobile shooting spree across Memphis last month, MBA students say a pledge against gun violence will hopefully be a step towards a brighter future.

“It’s no need to have guns in your hands at all times,” Sutton said.

