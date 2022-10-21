Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Memphis students take pledge against gun violence

Students at MBA take the pledge against gun violence.
Students at MBA take the pledge against gun violence.(Action News 5)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dozens of students in Memphis are taking a stance against gun violence.

Elementary and middle school students at Memphis Business Academy Hickory Hill all took a pledge against the act Friday morning.

“I’ve seen many families on the news, crying because they lost their loved ones,” 7th grade student Deandre Sutton said.

The ‘Day of National Concern about Young People and Gun Violence’ was not an unfamiliar day for many students at Memphis Business Academy Hickory Hill.

“Gun violence is what’s causing lots of deaths around the U.S. and many people around the world. Families are losing close ones due to guns,” Sutton said.

Sutton is just one of more than 150 elementary and middle school students who signed a pledge Friday to speak up if they see something. The initiative came from a parent who says the push is personal to her.

“I started this walk in 2014,” Marsha Wilson said. “My son was killed from senseless gun violence, so I’m committed to doing things in the community to raise awareness.”

Awareness is also coupled with preventative measures at MBA Hickory Hill.

“A part of our uniform policy is clear backpacks,” MBA Principal Marsharee Shaw said. “Clear backpacks helps us see anything coming into the school that’s not supposed to be in the school.”

In light of the Uvalde school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers, and a mobile shooting spree across Memphis last month, MBA students say a pledge against gun violence will hopefully be a step towards a brighter future.

“It’s no need to have guns in your hands at all times,” Sutton said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anglers participating in the upcoming Bill Dance Mega Bucs Fishing Tournament in Helena-West...
Fishers in East Arkansas find 100+ year-old old boat in low Miss. River water
First row- Shawn Wilson, Randal Case, William Vescovi. Second row- Donovan Stacks, Jason Talley
SCSO arrests 5 men for burglaries in Cordova home
(Left to right) Walker Fielder and his childhood friend, Alex Summerford.
‘One of the nicest guys I know’: Childhood friend remembers Ole Miss student killed in hit-and-run
Earnest Brown Jr.
Man sentenced to 19 years in prison for fatal 2020 crash
Drunk man attacks people at Walgreens
Drunk man allegedly attacks people at Walgreens

Latest News

Halloween decorations at Karen and Steve Fitzgerald's home
Collierville family continues tradition with yard full of Halloween decorations
MPD hosts wheel lock giveaway to prevent car theft
MPD hosts wheel lock giveaway to prevent car theft
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
I-40
Jackson, Memphis mayors send letter to TDOT about poor road conditions