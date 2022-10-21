Advertise with Us
Memphis sports hall of famers share vision for the future

By Joyce Peterson
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Sports Hall of Fame gained 27 new names Thursday night, and the list is a who’s who of top athletes, coaches and contributors.

The Memphis Sports Council and Memphis Tourism hosted the Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the newly remodeled Renasant Convention Center in downtown Memphis. 

The biggest names in local athletics were asked about Mayor Jim Strickland’s big ask.

The mayor wants to spend $684 million to renovate FedExForum, Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, AutoZone Park and to replace the Mid-South Coliseum with a soccer stadium for 901 FC.

Wrestling legend and Hall of Fame inductee Jerry “The King” Lawler fought for years to save the Coliseum.

He says Mayor Strickland broke the news to him before it hit the media this week.

”Mayor Strickland actually came to my house two nights ago to tell me about his plan,” Lawler said, “and it’s sad. But you know what? Nothing is sure in life but change.

Tearing down the coliseum is not going to change my memories of what happened there, or anybody else’s memories of what happened there.

The University of Memphis Tiger who set records tearing up the field at the Liberty Bowl said that fancy fixes are great, but he prefers a different plan.

“I’d rather us have an on-campus stadium,” said DeAngelo Williams, “and we can do 20,000 or 30,000 people and do what we want to do to our stadium whenever we want to do it, as opposed to leaving it to the general public to decide and it will be just whoever wants to use it.”

Fred Jones has certainly seen a lot of changes to the Liberty Bowl since he founded the Southern Heritage Classic three decades ago.

“You always like to have amenities,” he said, “And the fans, the people that support us, need as many amenities as we can give them.’'

Steve Ehrhart, approaching his 30 years as Executive Director of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, the seventh oldest bowl game in the country, welcomes the touch-ups, though he says the stadium, which opened in 1965, has held up well.

”We’re looking forward to an improved stadium. But it’s still one of the best stadiums to watch games, you’re so close to the field,” he said.

Lionel Hollins, who coached the Grizzlies to more regular season wins than any other coach in franchise history, said sprucing up the stadiums and building new ones is important to the City’s success.

Like the old saying in the movie, if you build it they will come. And I believe that,” said Hollins, “You look at FedExForum. If it wasn’t built there, there would be no Memphis Grizzlies.”

Mayor Strickland said he intends to ask the state of Tennessee to chip in $350 million for the stadium upgrades.

