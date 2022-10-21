MATA to host community meeting as customers fear increase in fares

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Transportation authorities in Memphis are inviting the community out this weekend to learn more about their systems.

The Memphis Area Transit Authority is hosting a community meeting this weekend.

This is just one of half a dozen community meetings hosted by MATA officials this month.

They’re inviting people out to talk about the fare policy for the buses. As well as funding priorities following recent investments within the transit system.

The current rates for people who use MATA’s bus services for transportation range from 50 cents for older adults or people with disabilities to $2 for MATA Base Fare.

Students are riding for half that price at $1.

The current passes are also non-refundable, non-replaceable and cannot be exchanged, according to MATA’s website.

MATA’s trolley fare rates are around the same price, also ranging from 50 cents to $2 for a day pass.

Some riders say with continued inflation, they fear the rates for MATA could go up.

The community meeting will be from noon until 2 p.m. at the Cordova Library.

The last meeting this month will be at the Frayser Library next Saturday.

