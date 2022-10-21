Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Le Bonheur Zoo Boo gets families in the Halloween spirit at Memphis Zoo

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Le Bonheur Zoo Boo is in full swing right now at the Memphis Zoo. The family-friendly event kicked off last Friday and runs on select nights until Halloween.

This year’s Le Bonheur Zoo Boo theme is “Stranger Things.”

If you haven’t seen the popular Netflix show, it follows several teenagers around while they battle extraterrestrial creatures and of course the everyday challenges of middle and high school.

Zoo Boo is held from 6-9:30 p.m. on select nights from now until Halloween.

Kiddos, make sure you bring your buckets for trick-or-treating because there are several candy stations located around the zoo.

Tickets for the event can be bought at memphiszoo.org

