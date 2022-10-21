Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Jackson, Memphis mayors send letter to TDOT about poor road conditions

I-40
I-40(Richard Mason)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A couple of West Tennessee mayors are making a push to improve state-maintained roads.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Jackson Mayor Scott Conger sent a letter to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

In the letter, the two say data shows state-owned roads in West Tennessee are not maintained to the same level as the rest of the state.

Strickland and Conger say with the opening of Blue Oval City in 2025, traffic will increase both from heavy trucks and more residents.

The letter states, “The poor condition of our state routes may have a detrimental impact on the investment of Blue Oval City. It could affect both traffic flow and potentially increase the risk of crashes.”

