‘It is a significant problem in Memphis’: Pediatrician talks lead poisoning risk for Mid-South children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Le Bonheur Pediatrician Dr. Jason Yaun joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how lead exposure can impact a child’s health.

“It is a significant problem in Memphis,” Dr. Yuan said. “A lot of it is due to our old housing stock. We have about 200,000 homes in Memphis that put children at risk for lead poisoning. A lot of that is due to lead paint in the homes, industrial causes of lead being in our dust and our air, and lead pipes that led to homes that can put lead in the water.”

He also spoke about who is most at risk and when parents should get their child tested for lead exposure.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

