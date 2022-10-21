Inside Memphis Flyer with Writer Chris McCoy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s Memphis Flyer is in newsstands now.

Writer Chris McCoy joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about the cover story on Indie Memphis founded in 1998 by a group of University of Memphis film students.

Watch his interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of Memphis Flyer is on newsstands now or visit memphisflyer.com to read more.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.