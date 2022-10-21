Inmate stabbed to death at Tennessee correctional facility

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Corrections is investigating an inmate death at a correctional facility in Hardeman County.

TDOC says the inmate was stabbed to death at Whiteville Correctional Facility Tuesday around 4:17 a.m.

Investigators have not released the identity of the inmate or the person responsible for the stabbing.

We are working to gather more information on the case.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.