Inmate stabbed to death at Tennessee correctional facility

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Corrections is investigating an inmate death at a correctional facility in Hardeman County.

TDOC says the inmate was stabbed to death at Whiteville Correctional Facility Tuesday around 4:17 a.m.

Investigators have not released the identity of the inmate or the person responsible for the stabbing.

We are working to gather more information on the case.

