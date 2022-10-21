How to strategically navigate the college admissions process

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The SAT and ACT can be stressful for students and parents.

David Blobaum, director of outreach for the National Test Prep Association, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about updates on the testing process and how to strategically navigate the admissions process.

Blobaum said even through the November SAT score will come back after early decision and early action deadline, most colleges will still accept these scores late and update a student’s application review with the new scores.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.