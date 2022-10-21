Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

How to strategically navigate the college admissions process

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The SAT and ACT can be stressful for students and parents.

David Blobaum, director of outreach for the National Test Prep Association, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about updates on the testing process and how to strategically navigate the admissions process.

Blobaum said even through the November SAT score will come back after early decision and early action deadline, most colleges will still accept these scores late and update a student’s application review with the new scores.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anglers participating in the upcoming Bill Dance Mega Bucs Fishing Tournament in Helena-West...
Fishers in East Arkansas find 100+ year-old old boat in low Miss. River water
First row- Shawn Wilson, Randal Case, William Vescovi. Second row- Donovan Stacks, Jason Talley
SCSO arrests 5 men for burglaries in Cordova home
(Left to right) Walker Fielder and his childhood friend, Alex Summerford.
‘One of the nicest guys I know’: Childhood friend remembers Ole Miss student killed in hit-and-run
Earnest Brown Jr.
Man sentenced to 19 years in prison for fatal 2020 crash
Drunk man attacks people at Walgreens
Drunk man allegedly attacks people at Walgreens

Latest News

Inside Memphis Flyer with Writer Chris McCoy
‘It is a significant problem in Memphis’: Pediatrician talks lead poisoning risk for Mid-South...
‘It is a significant problem in Memphis’: Pediatrician talks lead poisoning risk for Mid-South children
‘It is a significant problem in Memphis’: Pediatrician talks lead poisoning risk for Mid-South child
How to strategically navigate the college admissions process