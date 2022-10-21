Hospitals work to manage rising flu cases to prevent a “Twin-Demic”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Flu activity is at its peak in Southern states, and data trends show similar cases are happening in local Mid-South hospitals, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The number of flu cases that we’ve seen in September and October so far are the highest compared to what we’ve seen in the last five years,” said Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Infectious Disease Specialist.

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare said flu activity is off to an early start. The same high level of influenza A trends that’s rising across the U.S. are impacting hospitals here.

“September of this year 352 cases of flu were encountered across our Methodist emergency rooms and that compares to 298 in September of last year,” said Dr. Mazumder.

For Oct., Methodist said its emergency department has seen 239 cases, which could top the 255 from last year.

As the virus is impacting many earlier, Baptist Healthcare System says the influenza is increasing its hospitalization cases in the high 30′s.

“You don’t think that’s a really large number but for October that’s a fairly high number of people we expect that to climb,” said Baptist Memphis Dr. Stephen Threlkeld.

Dr. Threlkeld says the increase in influenza cases along with a possible flare of COVID-19 could cause concern.

“That could really stress our medical establishment, and emergency department and can keep those people from getting the care they need from heart attacks, strokes and other things,” said Dr. Threlkeld.

The infection is not just affecting adults.

LeBonheur Children’s Hospital says it’s had 320 positive flu cases since the beginning of October, that’s more than 200 cases from last month.

The rise is the reason why hospitals are urging Mid-Southerns to get their flu vaccine.

“We have very good vaccines for influenza and Covid is keeping people from grading critically ill and that after all is job one, two, and three,” said Dr. Threlkeld.

