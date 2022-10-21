Hospital beds are filling up with children, health officials say

Advertise with Us
Pediatric hospital beds are filling up, health authorities said.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(CNN) - The number of hospitalized children has hit a high not seen in nearly three years.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, roughly 75% of pediatric hospital beds in the U.S. are filled.

About 2/3 of available beds were filled on an average day during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. is bracing for the flu season and more COVID variants. (CNN)

Health officials said they’ve seen high levels of RSV, a respiratory virus, in children’s hospitals.

Although the number of children with COVID-19 has decreased recently, it still plays a factor.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said close to

900 children were hospitalized with the virus last week.

